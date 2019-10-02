L & S Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Rose; Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $339,998 as Valuation Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 19,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 34,931 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $218.37. About 1.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 5.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny owns 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,450 shares. Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Management Llc has 1.59% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Cap invested in 1.27% or 27,463 shares. First Mercantile Company holds 0.54% or 20,828 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,705 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 81,824 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has 870,410 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.05% or 246,901 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alabama-based Leavell Invest Inc has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trust Company Of Virginia Va holds 62,235 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap has 279,655 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Condor Capital Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,822 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 18,994 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,477 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 333,402 shares to 11,815 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,714 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Energy Index Etf (FENY).