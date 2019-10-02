L & S Advisors Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.81 Million; Spinnaker Trust Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $549,558 as Stock Declined

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 140,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 146,231 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00M, down from 156,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cisco Completes Acquisition of Voicea – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Major Houston-based software co. names new CEO – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,951 shares to 39,299 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Sh Dur’n Hi Yld.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Capital Management Incorporated reported 38,034 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management holds 2.35M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 52,819 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 243,713 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 235,000 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 189,541 shares stake. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 2.08 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited holds 736,030 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru invested in 29,311 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 132,271 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 7,569 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 186,204 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 8,765 shares stake. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.07% or 5,394 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 10,971 shares to 613,704 shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 23,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).