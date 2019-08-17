L & S Advisors Has Upped Caterpillar (CAT) Holding; Shorts at Terreno Realty (TRNO) Raised By 19.75%

L & S Advisors Inc increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 386.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 32,981 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 41,505 shares with $5.62 million value, up from 8,524 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $65.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) had an increase of 19.75% in short interest. TRNO’s SI was 629,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.75% from 526,000 shares previously. With 299,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s short sellers to cover TRNO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 239,820 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.94 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp has $5200 highest and $41 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is -6.78% below currents $50.77 stock price. Terreno Realty Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $41 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight”.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,051 shares to 152,780 valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 9,038 shares and now owns 9,145 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 4.29% above currents $116.43 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. UBS has “Sell” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.