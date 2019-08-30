L & S Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $3.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted 2U (TWOU) Stake

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 810,016 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 2.01M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 44,086 shares to 11,722 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 6,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,991 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Investors (TWOU) – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Biggest Losers from Q2 Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts TWOU Investors to Expanded Class Period; Analyst Reportedly Says Stock “Uninvestable;” Investors Who Lost $50000+ May Contact Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3,135 shares to 7,688 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc A by 3,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Shrt Dur’n Hi Yld.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52B for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 13,228 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc reported 0.09% stake. Altavista Wealth Management holds 9,625 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,005 shares. Jensen Investment Management invested in 4.7% or 1.60M shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Congress Asset Ma accumulated 288,189 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 11,753 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.04% or 2,650 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc reported 6,629 shares. Georgia-based Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Co has invested 4.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.