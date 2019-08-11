L & S Advisors Lowered Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $542,430 as Share Value Declined; Robinson Capital Management Position in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) Has Cut by $5.17 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,229 shares to 33,354 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 33,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

