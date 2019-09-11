L & S Advisors Trimmed Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake Has Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 8.45M shares traded or 12.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $232.46. About 4.10M shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Investment invested in 3,122 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Comm invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten & Patten Tn reported 27,705 shares. E&G Advsr LP owns 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,360 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 69,611 shares or 2.14% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 19,994 shares. Eaton Vance has 4.98 million shares. Paragon Mgmt Llc reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 25,042 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,362 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 208,351 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. New York-based Hamlin Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bancorp holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.28 million shares. Mathes Com Incorporated holds 3,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,400 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Middleton And Com Ma holds 1.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38,283 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.06% or 54,165 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Com reported 1,035 shares stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 144,444 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.01% or 31,722 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 14,416 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc reported 165,000 shares stake. Thomas White invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 228,432 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 283 shares. Provident Tru holds 985,790 shares or 9.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.65B for 15.42 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.