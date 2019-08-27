L & S Advisors Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Pinterest Class A (PINS) Shorts Raised By 26.43%

Pinterest Inc Class A (NYSE:PINS) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. PINS’s SI was 15.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 12.18M shares previously. With 8.92M avg volume, 2 days are for Pinterest Inc Class A (NYSE:PINS)’s short sellers to cover PINS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 2.25 million shares traded. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 42.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 5,856 shares with $742,000 value, down from 10,161 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $25.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 1.11M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.60 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Xilinx has $150 highest and $115 lowest target. $134.44’s average target is 34.43% above currents $100.01 stock price. Xilinx had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Rosenblatt. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 to “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Sunday, March 3. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $143 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Pinterest has $4000 highest and $12 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is -6.03% below currents $34.19 stock price. Pinterest had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 15 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 2.

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.55 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests.