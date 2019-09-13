L & S Advisors Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.37 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 24,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 68,964 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 93,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 4.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 822,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.42 million, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 12.77 million shares traded or 60.76% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 784,344 are owned by Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Company. Horizon Investment Limited Com holds 4,572 shares. Polaris Mgmt Llc reported 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horrell Capital Mngmt owns 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,941 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Markston Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 860 shares. American Rech And Management Co has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rnc Capital Limited Liability stated it has 723,672 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 55,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 486,700 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northeast has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Money Management Lc has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 16,518 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Mai Cap has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 99,757 are held by Hamel Assoc.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 46,632 shares to 63,072 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Core Fixed I (DBLFX) by 32,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $38.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

