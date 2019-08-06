L & S Advisors Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position By $3.50 Million; OVATION SCIENCE COMMON SHARES CANAD (OVATF) Shorts Decreased By 90.91%

L & S Advisors Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 697.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 22,146 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 25,323 shares with $4.01M value, up from 3,177 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $125.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 5.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. OVATF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for OVATION SCIENCE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:OVATF)’s short sellers to cover OVATF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ovation Science Inc. engages in sublicensing the Invisicare technology to licensed businesses engaged in the production of cannabis or hemp seed oil products in Canada. The company has market cap of $7.03 million. The company's Invisicare is a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil and cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. It holds sublicenses for cannabis based products in Canada and in the United States; and Lighthouse for licensed dispensaries in the United States.

Another recent and important Ovation Science Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVATF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ovation Science debuts new CBD skin care line – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. Societe Generale maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $186 target. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc also sold $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 20,430 shares to 7,147 valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt stake by 35,662 shares and now owns 98,385 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,939 shares. Notis stated it has 1,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company reported 72 shares. Adi Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 44,724 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 6,484 are owned by Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Incorporated. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Psagot Inv House has 536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 875,956 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Management Llc invested in 22,056 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 2,306 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 3.11M shares.