L & S Advisors Has Lowered Position in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by $708,168 as Shares Rose; Ntv Asset Management Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, down from 100,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 324,673 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $83.50M for 33.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Limited by 14,159 shares to 27,422 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance High Income.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Affordable Housing Sector Has Surged As Trump Reaffirms Commitment To Working Class – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street shrugs off Macy’s, rallies for fifth session – Yahoo News” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 300 Points; Williams-Sonoma Shares Climb On Upbeat Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fitch cuts GE’s rating outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,897 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 3,668 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 155,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 107,605 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 935 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 19,530 shares. 14,695 are owned by Lsv Asset. 7,500 are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 9,969 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.81% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Shell Asset Company has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

