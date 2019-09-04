L & S Advisors Upped Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $683,606

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 14,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.13. About 1.62 million shares traded or 34.53% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.43M shares traded or 35.37% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,051 shares to 152,780 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,795 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,458 shares. Boston Private Wealth has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 33,035 are owned by Pinnacle. Lincoln Corp holds 980 shares. 124,801 were accumulated by Product Ptnrs Ltd Com. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 235,429 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 2,665 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Company owns 308 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 105,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Windward Ca has 916 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,171 shares.

