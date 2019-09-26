L & S Advisors Trimmed Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $934,815; Market Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Cut Holding

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 14,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 1.50 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 5.26M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,951 shares to 39,299 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 19,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ish Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,114 shares to 2,274 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 118,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).