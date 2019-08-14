L & S Advisors Increased Wal (WMT) Position By $2.33 Million; Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding By $335,205

L & S Advisors Inc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 209.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 24,049 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 35,527 shares with $3.47M value, up from 11,478 last quarter. Wal now has $304.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.57. About 5.11M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART – AS OF JAN. 1, 2020, WALMART & SAM’S CLUB WILL REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 11/04/2018 – WALMART WILL LET SHIPMENTS OF CERTAIN GOODS ARRIVE A DAY EARLY; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 420,423 shares with $11.48 million value, down from 432,838 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 3.76M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 70.39% above currents $19.72 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. JP Morgan upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $38 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 15,317 shares to 445,841 valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 9,365 shares and now owns 401,641 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 40,012 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 158,334 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% or 21,583 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Comm Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 23,500 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.05% or 7.08M shares. Jag Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 55,450 shares. New York-based Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 19,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 290,167 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 22,335 shares to 17,331 valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) stake by 44,484 shares and now owns 25,227 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,413 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,279 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,052 shares. Twin Focus Partners Ltd Com reported 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,459 shares. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated invested in 195,365 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 45,405 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Company invested in 11,653 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca owns 6,643 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Summit Secs Group Incorporated Limited Com invested in 4,500 shares. Pure Fincl holds 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,106 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132,491 shares stake. 160,000 were reported by Gabalex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bowling Port Mngmt accumulated 4,874 shares. Virtu Ltd stated it has 13,108 shares.