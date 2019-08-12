L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Position as Market Value Rose; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $718,380; Share Price Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 261,590 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 6,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 431,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.90M, down from 437,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 5.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 18,745 shares to 21,594 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 29,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,040 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.