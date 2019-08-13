L & S Advisors Increased Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position Held by Barrett Asset Management Llc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $254.25. About 620,769 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 392,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73 million, up from 388,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 8.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares to 254,812 shares, valued at $40.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,969 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Incorporated reported 265,532 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 0.14% or 4,550 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 33.71M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability reported 42.33 million shares. 5,176 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Ycg Ltd accumulated 22,938 shares. Regent Inv Ltd holds 3.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,300 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 9,207 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Karpus Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,109 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Co reported 2,848 shares stake. Parkwood Ltd Liability accumulated 1.03% or 51,894 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 3.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oz LP reported 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication owns 81,293 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 78 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Financial Ser stated it has 4,481 shares. 17 were reported by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has 2.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 2,474 shares. 1,306 were accumulated by Nuwave Ltd. Aperio Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.23% or 210,123 shares. First Personal Financial Serv stated it has 344 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bahl And Gaynor owns 189,878 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 8,216 shares.

