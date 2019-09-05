L & S Advisors Position in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Has Cut by $1.18 Million; Iszo Capital Management LP Position in Caredx (CDNA) Has Lowered by $29.95 Million as Market Value Rose

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 558,296 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 205,016 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.