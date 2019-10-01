L & S Advisors Raised Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM) as Valuation Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 5.77 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 210364 Company: MYLAN PHARMS INC; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FDA adds Mylan’s EpiPen to shortage list; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN ADDS TO GROWING ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF GENERIC; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 3,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $240.1. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 29,394 shares to 12,111 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,477 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

