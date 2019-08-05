L & S Advisors Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Horizon Investments Has Raised Its Henry Jack Assoc Com (JKHY) Holding by $415,794

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 20,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 17,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 264,594 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 18,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 46,628 shares to 10,725 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 47,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,625 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Red Canoe Credit Union and Endurance Federal Credit Union Select Episys – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Openness a Key Factor in Ascend Federal Credit Union’s Decision for Symitar – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Ends Fiscal 2018 With 7% Increase In Operating Income – PR Newswire” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Means Both Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

