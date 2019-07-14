L & S Advisors Position in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $306,332

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 18,745 shares to 21,594 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt by 86,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XPO’s Digital Freight Marketplace Drives Efficiency at Herc Rentals – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about XPO Logistics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Scuttles Acquisitions Plan In Favor Of Share Buybacks, Jacobs Says – Benzinga” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Advisory Firms Back Teamster Proposal To Separate XPO Chairman, CEO Roles – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com reported 19 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 178,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Texas-based Holt Cap Advisors Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners Lp has invested 0.42% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 31,050 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 138,664 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 33,536 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 29,200 shares. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 404,145 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Td Asset Management holds 787,132 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,510 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd stated it has 36,879 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 215,340 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55 million for 13.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.