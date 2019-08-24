L & S Advisors Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $185.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, down from 117,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 705,204 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 3,700 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.95% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 256,147 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 3,480 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 3.95 million shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tortoise Inv Management invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Quantitative Inv has 0.4% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 60,800 shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.24% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associates Incorporated owns 7,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. American Rech Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) owns 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,770 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services And Worldpay – Compelling Deal – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FIS boosts credit line, CP program to finance Worldpay deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,909 shares to 17,442 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Shrt Dur’n Hi Yld by 35,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.