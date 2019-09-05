L & S Advisors Holding in Simon Property Group (SPG) Has Increased by $1.87 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Holding

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $189.91. About 8.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 10,275 shares as the company's stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 31,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 21,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.97. About 450,044 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

