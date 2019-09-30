L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Its Holding by $5.93 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 44,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 152,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34 million, down from 197,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 372,820 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 91,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, down from 94,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 114,947 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 31.26 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt (VCADX) by 25,713 shares to 81,545 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ld Abt Sht Durn (LLDYX) by 347,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 2,290 shares. Profund Ltd holds 6,093 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 2,775 are owned by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.09% or 88,714 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 1,684 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 153,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Davis Selected Advisers owns 62,680 shares. Finance Architects invested in 75 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd owns 5,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 4,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallace Cap Management has invested 3.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Old National State Bank In reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pzena Investment Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 43,558 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us has 86,061 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 5.18 million shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 24,470 were accumulated by Allen Ops Ltd Liability Corp. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 1.43 million shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 941,308 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,136 shares to 909,201 shares, valued at $149.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 243,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).