L & S Advisors Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $3.24 Million; DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (DUOT) Shorts Lowered By 96.55%

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 45.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 15,525 shares with $3.84M value, down from 28,641 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $231.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $244.57. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DUOT) had a decrease of 96.55% in short interest. DUOT’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 96.55% from 5,800 shares previously. The stock increased 10.02% or $0.0501 during the last trading session, reaching $0.55. About 22,934 shares traded. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUOT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. creates and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.55 million. The Company’s technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, Transit Rail Platform Analytics, and Intelligent Pedestrian Identification Portal, as well as Collision Alert, Monitoring, and Impact Analysis System.

