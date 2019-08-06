L & S Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) as Market Valuation Rose; Davidson Investment Advisors Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $2.32 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 35,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 345,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, up from 310,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 7.23M shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 1.94 million shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 55,548 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Blackrock owns 11.10 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spruce House Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 12.75 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.04% stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 28,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fred Alger holds 0.09% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 418,986 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 18,433 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,122 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Plc. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 4,967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,926 shares. Endowment Mngmt LP reported 34,000 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares to 14,648 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Limited.

