L & S Advisors Has Boosted Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position by $492,195; Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Caci International (CACI) Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 19,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 57,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 37,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $213.54. About 160,458 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – DELIVERED A LETTER WITHDRAWING ITS OFFER TO CSRA’S BOARD CHAIR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 7,688 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 713,573 shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.49% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 49,048 shares. Personal Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,432 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 3,567 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited invested 0.23% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 5,140 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated owns 275,093 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 173,740 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 513 shares. Mackenzie invested in 40,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 21,008 shares. The North Carolina-based Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 0.32% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Gideon Capital reported 1,980 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.15% or 12,209 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades CACI On Revenue Growth Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) – Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Awarded Prime Position on $3 Billion Multiple-Award Department of Homeland Security Contract – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24,790 shares to 337,275 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 35,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,355 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 5,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 11 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.13% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 15,404 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 14,081 shares. L & S has 0.16% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,174 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware reported 2,678 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 9,340 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 66,600 shares.