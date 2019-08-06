L & S Advisors Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Bunge Limited (BG) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 42.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 5,856 shares with $742,000 value, down from 10,161 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $26.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 2.65 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $84 New Target: $65 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 1.16M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs owns 21,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co reported 12,786 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 15,953 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 13,313 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 573,135 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Strs Ohio has 275,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs Inc owns 9,234 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd accumulated 8,235 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gamco Et Al owns 324,200 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company owns 712,640 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Limited holds 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 6,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 507,752 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6.58% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 605,133 shares. The Oklahoma-based Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Capital Interest holds 0.02% or 375,000 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.19% or 46,475 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.01% stake. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cibc Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 109,520 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 150 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 37,888 shares. Moreover, Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has 1.41% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 1.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 91,490 shares. 10,297 were reported by Naples Global Ltd Liability Corporation. Granite Point Management LP has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Trade War Uncertainty; Xilinx Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc increased Allianzgi Shrt Dur’n Hi Yld stake by 35,765 shares to 90,631 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) stake by 113,875 shares and now owns 228,425 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xilinx had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 22. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Sunday, March 3. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 28.10 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.