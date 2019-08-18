L & S Advisors Stake in Wal (WMT) Lifted as Stock Rose; Bruce & Co Trimmed Position in Amerco (UHAL) as Share Price Rose

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $349.35. About 50,629 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 209.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 24,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 11,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart’s $16 Billion Bet on India: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Mgmt holds 52,583 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 46,844 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Private Wealth Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,074 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 19.56M are held by Geode Limited Liability. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation stated it has 11.60M shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.26% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has 200,407 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 200,000 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt L P. Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,659 shares. Northstar Advisors Llc owns 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,653 shares. Nuance Invs holds 7,859 shares. King Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,643 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,010 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. 1 were accumulated by Bluemountain Management Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 5,943 shares. 3,231 were reported by Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca. Northern Corporation reported 54,059 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 3,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.07% or 476,413 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 23,800 shares. 20,118 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce accumulated 610 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 3,929 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.