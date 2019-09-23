L Brands (LB) to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019; 2 Analysts Covering Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)

Among 3 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pretium Resources has $25.4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $20.13’s average target is 68.45% above currents $11.95 stock price. Pretium Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, September 9. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of PVG in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. See Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.6000 New Target: $25.4000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.5000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) is expected to pay $0.32 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:LB) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. L Brands Inc’s current price of $18.87 translates into 1.70% yield. L Brands Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 5.68 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q EPS 17C, EST. 15C; 10/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Weak Pink Sales Has L Brands Deeper in the Red; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1Q EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FEBRUARY SALES $853.9 MLN VS $765.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Same-Store Sales Up 3%; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1Q Net $47.5M; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC – HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – L BRANDS – PROPOSAL TO AMEND CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO REMOVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS DID NOT RECEIVE SUFFICIENT VOTES TO BE APPROVED; 17/05/2018 – L Brands Proposal Had 62.6% Affirmative Vote, Below 75% Requirement; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00

Among 5 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. L Brands has $28 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 7.05% above currents $18.87 stock price. L Brands had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Friday, August 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $2200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, September 11. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 180.51 million shares or 0.81% more from 179.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 557,246 shares. Wellington Management Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 394,390 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 246,443 shares. 19,818 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Company reported 11,403 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.02% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Makaira Ptnrs Ltd has invested 10.05% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 328,309 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company owns 131 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 374,297 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology L P has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Point72 Asset Mngmt L P holds 53,362 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 11,115 shares.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 79.67 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.