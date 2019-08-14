L Brands (LB) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Shorts Lowered By 4.89%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:LB) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. L Brands Inc’s current price of $22.67 translates into 1.32% yield. L Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 5.43M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 25/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FEBRUARY SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Same-Store Sales Rose 4 %; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC – HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Weak Pink Sales Has L Brands Deeper in the Red; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Same-Store Sales Up 3%; 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US; 23/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. YTEN’s SI was 567,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 596,900 shares previously. With 147,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s short sellers to cover YTEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 1.49M shares traded or 1015.93% up from the average. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) has declined 32.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.04% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Keating Invest Counselors holds 0.55% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 43,760 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,980 shares. Mcf Advsrs owns 250 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 238,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 3,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 0.09% or 23,590 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.41M shares. Pnc Services Group Inc reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.02M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 798,583 shares. Synovus Finance Corp reported 2,394 shares. Reilly Advsr Llc owns 409 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. L Brands has $42 highest and $16 lowest target. $30.73’s average target is 35.55% above currents $22.67 stock price. L Brands had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.