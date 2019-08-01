L Brands Inc. (LB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Both L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 26 0.54 N/A 2.30 9.75 The Gap Inc. 23 0.45 N/A 2.68 8.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Gap Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than L Brands Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. L Brands Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Gap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of L Brands Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 12.6%

Volatility and Risk

L Brands Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Gap Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, The Gap Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. The Gap Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to L Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for L Brands Inc. and The Gap Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 The Gap Inc. 0 7 1 2.13

$30.73 is L Brands Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.42%. On the other hand, The Gap Inc.’s potential upside is 64.10% and its consensus price target is $32. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Gap Inc. is looking more favorable than L Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of L Brands Inc. shares and 59.4% of The Gap Inc. shares. L Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of The Gap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5% The Gap Inc. -10.65% -14.41% -10.83% -18.52% -26.3% -13.08%

For the past year L Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The Gap Inc.

Summary

L Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors The Gap Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.