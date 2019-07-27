L Brands Inc. (LB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Both L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 26 0.55 N/A 2.30 9.75 Nordstrom Inc. 40 0.30 N/A 3.31 11.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for L Brands Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than L Brands Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. L Brands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nordstrom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 52.6% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

L Brands Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Nordstrom Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of L Brands Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Nordstrom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. L Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for L Brands Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

L Brands Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.73, and a 16.40% upside potential. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc.’s potential upside is 61.11% and its consensus target price is $49.14. Based on the data given earlier, Nordstrom Inc. is looking more favorable than L Brands Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both L Brands Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 65.2% respectively. About 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.4% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5% Nordstrom Inc. -6.26% -13.46% -16.1% -42.82% -24.11% -19.7%

For the past year L Brands Inc. was less bearish than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors L Brands Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.