L Brands Inc. (LB)’s Financial Results Comparing With J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

This is a contrast between L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 25 0.42 N/A 2.28 11.39 J.Jill Inc. 4 0.09 N/A 0.53 4.04

Table 1 demonstrates L Brands Inc. and J.Jill Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. J.Jill Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than L Brands Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. L Brands Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than J.Jill Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has L Brands Inc. and J.Jill Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.4% 7.4% J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.6%

Liquidity

L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor J.Jill Inc. are 1 and 0.4 respectively. L Brands Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for L Brands Inc. and J.Jill Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

L Brands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.93% and an $30.73 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

L Brands Inc. and J.Jill Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 91.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of L Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3% are J.Jill Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09% J.Jill Inc. 0.47% 1.9% -60.66% -58.06% -69.42% -52.15%

For the past year L Brands Inc. had bullish trend while J.Jill Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

L Brands Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors J.Jill Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.