L Brands Inc. (LB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 25 0.34 N/A 2.28 11.39 Genesco Inc. 43 0.26 N/A 3.19 12.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Genesco Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to L Brands Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. L Brands Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Genesco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.4% 7.4% Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta means L Brands Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Genesco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genesco Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Genesco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to L Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given L Brands Inc. and Genesco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 8 2 2.18 Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 66.07% for L Brands Inc. with consensus target price of $26.82. Meanwhile, Genesco Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.33, while its potential upside is 26.51%. The data provided earlier shows that L Brands Inc. appears more favorable than Genesco Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of L Brands Inc. shares and 0% of Genesco Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Genesco Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09% Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11%

For the past year L Brands Inc. has 1.09% stronger performance while Genesco Inc. has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Genesco Inc. beats L Brands Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.