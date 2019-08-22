L Brands, Inc. (LB) Reaches $18.33 After 9.00% Down Move; Boothbay Fund Management Has Upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake By $1.59 Million

The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 9.69M shares traded or 86.40% up from the average. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 23/05/2018 – L Brands Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS REPORTS NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q EPS 17C, EST. 15C; 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – L BRANDS – PROPOSAL TO AMEND CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO REMOVE SUPERMAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS DID NOT RECEIVE SUFFICIENT VOTES TO BE APPROVED; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Same-Store Sales Up 3%; 17/05/2018 – L Brands Proposal to Amend Certificate of Incorporation to Remove Supermajority Voting Rules Wasn’t ApprovedThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $5.07 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $16.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LB worth $455.85 million less.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 62.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 25,300 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 65,600 shares with $4.18 million value, up from 40,300 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $11.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 334,461 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 48.22% above currents $45.54 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (Put) stake by 583 shares to 41 valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) stake by 33,300 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,340 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 3,700 shares. Connable Office Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,500 shares. 3.51M were accumulated by Select Equity Group L P. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Synovus Financial holds 33,997 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fdx Incorporated reported 4,813 shares stake. 371,348 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 261,710 shares. 11,889 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.91M shares. 14,410 were reported by Tower Ltd (Trc). Lpl Lc reported 14,752 shares. Shine Advisory Ser invested in 0.01% or 216 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. L Brands has $42 highest and $16 lowest target. $30.73’s average target is 67.65% above currents $18.33 stock price. L Brands had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, April 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18.97 million were reported by Blackrock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested in 1.95M shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 70,901 shares. Comm Bank & Trust owns 11,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 246,439 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 1,015 shares. Kessler Group Inc reported 2,426 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0.02% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 68,941 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 19,074 shares. Art Limited Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Tarbox Family Office invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).