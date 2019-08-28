L Brands, Inc. (LB) Reaches $16.33 52-Week Low; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.68 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.33 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.51B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $15.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $180.44 million less. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 16.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS L BRANDS, IDR AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Bath & Body Works Same-Store Sales Up 8%; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Victoria’s Secret Same-Store Sales Up 1%; 23/05/2018 – L Brands Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3; 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US; 20/04/2018 – DJ L Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LB); 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashes its full-year earnings outlook

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Stearns Financial Services Group holds 40,437 shares with $5.65M value, down from 43,126 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 1.12 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Denali Advisors Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Kepos Cap L P accumulated 137,025 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ls Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,455 shares. Srs Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.45M shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Kentucky Retirement reported 9,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 846,380 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). 4 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Trust Of Vermont holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Okumus Fund Mngmt reported 1.66 million shares.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Among 7 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. L Brands has $35 highest and $16 lowest target. $23’s average target is 40.85% above currents $16.33 stock price. L Brands had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of LB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “L Brands Still Can’t Fix Its Biggest Problems – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Lc invested in 2.85% or 109,607 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 199,614 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc accumulated 15,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 258,397 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 217,265 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust invested in 0.61% or 23,121 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.27 million shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,358 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. James Inv Inc reported 422 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 282,616 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 3.68 million shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. California-based Saratoga Rech And Invest Mgmt has invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 6,016 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 2,072 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.45% above currents $128.67 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.