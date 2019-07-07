L Brands Inc. (LB) and Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Comparison side by side

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. 26 0.58 N/A 2.30 9.75 Stein Mart Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights L Brands Inc. and Stein Mart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows L Brands Inc. and Stein Mart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.2% 8.2% Stein Mart Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta means L Brands Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Stein Mart Inc.’s -0.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

L Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Stein Mart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Stein Mart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to L Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for L Brands Inc. and Stein Mart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 Stein Mart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

L Brands Inc.’s upside potential is 10.58% at a $30.73 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of L Brands Inc. shares and 10.2% of Stein Mart Inc. shares. About 0.3% of L Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of Stein Mart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. -7.88% -10.98% -18.12% -38.47% -32.41% -12.5% Stein Mart Inc. 1.07% 1.28% -16.67% -52.74% -70.13% -11.21%

For the past year Stein Mart Inc. has weaker performance than L Brands Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors L Brands Inc. beats Stein Mart Inc.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of August 2, 2017, it operated a chain of 292 retail stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through an Internet store. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.