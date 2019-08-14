L Brands Inc. (LB) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of L Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of L Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has L Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.40% 7.40% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting L Brands Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. N/A 26 11.39 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

L Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio L Brands Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for L Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

$30.73 is the average price target of L Brands Inc., with a potential upside of 35.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 73.95%. Based on the results given earlier, L Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of L Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year L Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L Brands Inc. are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s peers have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. L Brands Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Volatility and Risk

L Brands Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s peers are 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

L Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

L Brands Inc.’s peers beat L Brands Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.