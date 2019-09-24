L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

As Railroads companies, L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster Company 23 0.32 N/A -2.47 0.00 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 227 0.00 N/A 12.46 19.15

Table 1 demonstrates L.B. Foster Company and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides L.B. Foster Company and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given L.B. Foster Company and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster Company 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has an average price target of $276, with potential upside of 21.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares and 75.41% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares. 4.8% are L.B. Foster Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited -0.07% -0.03% 6.86% 15.57% 21.33% 34.33%

For the past year L.B. Foster Company was more bullish than Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited beats L.B. Foster Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.