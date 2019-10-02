L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Railroads and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster Company 21 1.07 8.09M -2.47 0.00 Norfolk Southern Corporation 176 1.45 262.92M 10.30 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of L.B. Foster Company and Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us L.B. Foster Company and Norfolk Southern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster Company 38,052,681.09% -18.4% -6.5% Norfolk Southern Corporation 148,996,939.82% 18.2% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta means L.B. Foster Company’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L.B. Foster Company are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Norfolk Southern Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. L.B. Foster Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for L.B. Foster Company and Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster Company 0 0 0 0.00 Norfolk Southern Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s consensus target price is $205.88, while its potential upside is 17.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both L.B. Foster Company and Norfolk Southern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 76.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.8% of L.B. Foster Company’s shares. Comparatively, Norfolk Southern Corporation has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01% Norfolk Southern Corporation 3.31% -4.88% -4.54% 13.51% 13.44% 27.81%

For the past year L.B. Foster Company has stronger performance than Norfolk Southern Corporation

Summary

Norfolk Southern Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors L.B. Foster Company.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products. As of February 14, 2017, it operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.