L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Railroads company, L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of L.B. Foster Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.14% of all Railroads’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand L.B. Foster Company has 4.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have L.B. Foster Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.40% -6.50% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing L.B. Foster Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster Company N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for L.B. Foster Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 3.00 2.44

The potential upside of the peers is 46.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of L.B. Foster Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year L.B. Foster Company has stronger performance than L.B. Foster Company’s peers.

Liquidity

L.B. Foster Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, L.B. Foster Company’s peers Current Ratio is 1.16 and has 0.88 Quick Ratio. L.B. Foster Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L.B. Foster Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

L.B. Foster Company is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, L.B. Foster Company’s rivals are 28.77% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

L.B. Foster Company does not pay a dividend.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.