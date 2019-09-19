L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Contrasting side by side

As Railroads companies, L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster Company 22 0.34 N/A -2.47 0.00 Canadian National Railway Company 92 0.00 N/A 4.61 20.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for L.B. Foster Company and Canadian National Railway Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5% Canadian National Railway Company 0.00% 25% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

L.B. Foster Company is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Canadian National Railway Company’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of L.B. Foster Company is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Canadian National Railway Company is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. L.B. Foster Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Canadian National Railway Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for L.B. Foster Company and Canadian National Railway Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster Company 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian National Railway Company 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Canadian National Railway Company’s potential upside is 9.88% and its consensus target price is $99.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares and 77.8% of Canadian National Railway Company shares. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of L.B. Foster Company’s shares. Competitively, Canadian National Railway Company has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01% Canadian National Railway Company 0.76% 0.08% 2.83% 13.51% 6.45% 27.66%

For the past year L.B. Foster Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Canadian National Railway Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Canadian National Railway Company beats L.B. Foster Company.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.