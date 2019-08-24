L & S Advisors Has Increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position; Auxier Asset Management Cut By $441,350 Its Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Holding

Auxier Asset Management decreased Wal Mart Stores (WMT) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 4,550 shares as Wal Mart Stores (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 53,762 shares with $5.24M value, down from 58,312 last quarter. Wal Mart Stores now has $316.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Walmart In Talks To Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack: Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart

L & S Advisors Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) stake by 338.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 25,388 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 32,881 shares with $4.45 million value, up from 7,493 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals now has $25.86B valuation. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25 million shares traded or 167.62% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $161 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 45.24% above currents $115.33 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,509 shares to 39,010 valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 2,435 shares and now owns 4,795 shares. Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.73% above currents $110.83 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10700 target.

