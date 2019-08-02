L & S Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Virnetx Holding (VHC) as Stock Price Rose; At&T (T) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 113,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.48% . The institutional investor held 228,425 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 114,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Virnetx Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 4.80M shares traded or 975.21% up from the average. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) has risen 143.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VHC News: 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TITAN COMMERCE SIGNS WITH VIRNETX TO SELL GABRIEL SECURE COMMUNICATIONS AND SECURE DOMAIN NAMES; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 20/04/2018 – DJ VirnetX Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHC); 08/05/2018 – IntegraNet Health Rolls Out VirnetX’s Gabriel Secure Communications to Assist with HIPAA Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rollins (NYSE:ROL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 502,654 were accumulated by American Ins Tx. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 164,703 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westport Asset Management has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 48,052 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 587,376 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 24.26 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 121,590 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 23,228 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Limited accumulated 60,329 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clean Yield has 20,996 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 12,360 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 57.14 million shares.