L & S Advisors Decreased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $336,233 as Valuation Declined; Athena Capital Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $665,620 as Stock Value Rose

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 44.55M shares traded or 306.72% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,290 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Sycamore Val I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And reported 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 0.44% or 3,470 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 986,678 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mngmt owns 40,910 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated stated it has 227,858 shares or 5.98% of all its holdings. 1.27M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Murphy Management holds 54,076 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 27,603 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 170,195 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.67% stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested 1.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 25,101 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore owns 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,762 shares. Strs Ohio has 302,692 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 2,550 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Incorporated accumulated 125 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) Limited holds 0.43% or 35,153 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 24,712 shares stake. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Company holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,280 shares. Conning invested in 9,384 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Co reported 1.12M shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Fernwood Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,289 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 259,965 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 901 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management accumulated 1,930 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability has 11.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).