L & S Advisors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; At Bancorp Holding In Cbs New (CBS) Was Has Upped

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 11/04/2018 – CBS is expected to make another offer soon, but the new bid is expected to fall short on price, sources say; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 16/05/2018 – CBS LAWYER SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO BLOCK REDSTONES’ INTERFERENCE

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,666 shares to 34,852 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

