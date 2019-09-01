L & S Advisors Decreased Its Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Corecommodity Management Decreased Position by $1.14 Million

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (ELS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 94,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, down from 100,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 477,972 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 4,291 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 24,615 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 686,640 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 540 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 12,432 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Principal Gru Inc invested in 1.98 million shares. Burney invested in 0.67% or 155,680 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 7,876 shares. 300,053 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 178,301 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 4,445 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 46,895 shares to 157,593 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 243,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $96.98M for 31.48 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares has 8,824 shares. State Street Corp holds 3.40M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 29,654 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 0.16% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 11,354 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 410 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 3.40M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0% or 1,927 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 362,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,629 are held by Strategic Global Advisors. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Jpmorgan Chase And has 2.21 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Presima has invested 1.99% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 7,327 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Usa Financial Portformulas has 2,302 shares.