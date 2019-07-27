L & S Advisors Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) Has Upped by $2.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Market Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Holding by $28.71 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties (BXP) by 657.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 18,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 445,243 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, F&V Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.51% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation accumulated 62,410 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Optimum Advsr reported 0.05% stake. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Management has invested 1.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Limited reported 26,615 shares stake. Moreover, Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Glenmede Na holds 157,428 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 2,493 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.68% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Duncker Streett has 465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,619 shares. Missouri-based Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Leisure holds 0.55% or 5,307 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Com Ma holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5.34 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 193,281 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,329 shares to 2,295 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) by 44,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,227 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Com owns 6,472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp stated it has 4,111 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 8,178 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 250 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.09% or 100,683 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Howe & Rusling reported 1,238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 185,972 are held by Metropolitan Life Com. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 29,668 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 27,142 are held by Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 166,085 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 2.25% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.11% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 3,230 shares.