L & S Advisors Has Boosted Its Enter Pro Partners LP (EPD) Holding; As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Value Declined, Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Position by $7.38 Million

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enter Pro Partners Lp (EPD) by 63.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 37,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,066 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 58,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enter Pro Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprises Products Partners +1.5% on strong Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is Working to Solve What Could Become an Overwhelming Problem – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 5.41M shares. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Ok has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,511 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Hendley has 0.93% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 62,261 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc invested in 42,720 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 94,820 shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,312 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Associated Banc accumulated 214,165 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Spinnaker holds 0.3% or 102,440 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has 79,944 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 12,722 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. 26,937 are owned by Brown Advisory Secs Lc.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,200 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ca Tax Exempt.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortuna to release first quarter 2019 financial results on May 14, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “This Silver Miner Is Attractively Valued = Buy It Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Huami Corporation (HMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 99,247 shares. Agf reported 462,707 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 1.53 million shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 41,060 shares. Raffles Assocs LP has invested 0.51% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 53,471 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 19,028 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,574 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 129,880 shares. 22,738 were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. First Manhattan reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 277,363 are held by U S Inc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 440,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.