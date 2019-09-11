L & S Advisors Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.94 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $7.07 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 769,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 4.07M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 51.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 24,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 46,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49 million shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares to 15,525 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $87.83M for 24.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 51,879 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $135.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 982,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).