L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $542,430 as Stock Value Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Hamel Associates Cut Stake by $346,800

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 23,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 24,835 shares to 48,226 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt by 86,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Shrt Dur’n Hi Yld.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.